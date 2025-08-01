Inflation rises to 4.1% in July as food and fuel costs spike

Inflation in Pakistan accelerated to 4.1% year-on-year in July, compared to 3.2% in June. The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported that rising prices of vegetables, pulses, petroleum, and medicines contributed most to the increase. Month-on-month, inflation jumped 2.9%, reflecting fresh supply shocks and global commodity trends.

The finance ministry had earlier projected July’s inflation to range between 3.5% and 4.5%, citing stable supplies and better pricing conditions. However, unexpected hikes in fuel and energy prices pushed inflation higher. This follows the end of a deflationary trend in FY24, where inflation remained largely under control due to base effects and fiscal tightening.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in its latest monetary policy review, kept the policy rate unchanged at 11%. It warned of emerging inflation risks, especially from energy prices and imported goods. The SBP stated that the real interest rate must remain positive to anchor inflation within the 5–7% medium-term target. It also noted ongoing exchange rate volatility as a contributing factor.

In the short term, the Sensitive Price Index (SPI) showed a sharp 4.07% weekly rise ending July 24. Vegetable prices rose sharply due to disrupted supply chains and increased transport costs. Higher petrol and diesel rates, raised twice in the past month, also caused a chain reaction in prices of essential goods and services.

Pakistan is currently implementing tough reforms under a $7 billion IMF programme. The new budget cut subsidies and limited government spending to reduce the fiscal deficit. Although necessary, these measures have temporarily pushed up living costs. The government now faces pressure to balance reform with inflation control.