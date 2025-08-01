HRW condemns US backed Gaza aid sites as ‘death traps’

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has strongly criticized the US-backed aid centres in Gaza, calling them “death traps” where Israeli forces are allegedly killing civilians seeking food. Belkis Wille, HRW’s associate crisis and conflict director, accused Israel and the US of creating a flawed, militarized aid system that has turned food distribution into deadly chaos.

The aid centres, managed by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), were launched in late May and are guarded by US contractors and Israeli soldiers. These sites replaced the long-established UN-led relief system just as Israel began easing a two-month-long aid blockade that had already worsened hunger across the territory.

Since GHF’s launch, witnesses, journalists, and Gaza’s civil defence agency have reported that Israeli troops have repeatedly fired on crowds of Palestinians near these centres. Between May 27 and July 31, at least 859 Palestinians were killed while trying to collect food, most of them reportedly shot by Israeli forces, according to the UN Human Rights Office.

HRW claims Israeli forces are not only using starvation as a weapon but are also deliberately shooting unarmed civilians who are trying to survive. “They are gunning them down almost every day,” said Wille, adding that this represents a severe breach of international law and human rights.

While the Israeli military has not responded to the HRW report, it has previously denied targeting civilians and claimed that it works to avoid accidental harm. However, growing international pressure continues to mount as more evidence and reports surface from inside Gaza.

Amid the controversy, US President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, is expected to visit Gaza to inspect at least one GHF distribution centre. The visit comes at a time when calls for a credible and lasting humanitarian solution are growing louder around the world.