Saim, Nawaz lead Pakistan to thrilling T20I victory

Pakistan kicked off their T20I series with a thrilling 14-run win over West Indies in Lauderhill, Florida, on Friday. Batting first, Pakistan posted a strong total of 178-7, thanks to Saim Ayub’s 57 runs off 38 balls and contributions from Fakhar Zaman and Hassan Nawaz. Despite a promising start by the West Indies, Pakistan’s bowlers responded brilliantly to defend the total and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

West Indies openers Johnson Charles and debutant Jewel Andrew started aggressively, adding 72 runs for the first wicket. However, the momentum quickly shifted when Mohammad Nawaz took three wickets in a single over, putting the brakes on the chase. He dismissed Andrew, Charles, and Motie, reducing West Indies from 72-0 to 75-3 within minutes. Saim Ayub then struck twice, removing captain Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford.

As the pressure mounted, Pakistan’s bowling attack tightened its grip. Shaheen Afridi took a crucial wicket, while Sufiyan Muqeem clean bowled Romario Shepherd. Although Jason Holder hit a quick 30 off 12 balls and Shamar Joseph added 21 runs, the required run rate climbed beyond control. In the end, West Indies finished at 164-7, facing their sixth consecutive T20I defeat after a 5-0 whitewash by Australia.

Earlier, Pakistan started steadily with openers Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub adding 26 runs. Saim played a calm and calculated innings, supported well by Fakhar Zaman. The duo took Pakistan past the 70-run mark before Saim reached his fourth T20I half-century. His fluent knock included five boundaries and two sixes. Fakhar added 28 before falling to debutant Shamar Joseph, who impressed with figures of 3/35.

In the final overs, Hassan Nawaz smashed 24 off 18 balls, helping push the total close to 180. Mohammad Haris added a crucial six off the last ball, giving Pakistan a strong finish. Mohammad Nawaz and Faheem Ashraf chipped in with handy runs, while captain Salman Agha remained not out. This team effort, both with the bat and ball, ensured Pakistan began the series on a winning note.

With this exciting win, Pakistan now look forward to the second T20I on August 2, followed by the third and final T20I on August 3—both at the same venue in Lauderhill. The ODI series will begin on August 8 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad & Tobago, with matches also scheduled for August 10 and August 12.