Deadly Beijing floods expose gaps in readiness

Beijing city officials have admitted they were not fully prepared for the heavy rains that recently struck the capital, killing 44 people and leaving nine still missing. The rains, which began on July 23 and continued through July 29, triggered severe flooding that affected large parts of northern China. Rural suburbs in Beijing were hit the hardest, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate as homes, roads, and power lines were damaged.

Top city official Xia Linmao confirmed the rising death toll at a press conference on Thursday and offered condolences to the families of the victims. He revealed that 31 of the deaths occurred in an elderly care center in Taishitun, located in the city’s northeast. Among the missing are several officials who were working on rescue operations when disaster struck. Xia promised the government would learn from the disaster and improve future preparedness.

He further admitted that Beijing’s weather warning systems and infrastructure in mountain areas are still lacking. Xia said their current ability to predict extreme weather is limited, and disaster prevention plans remain incomplete. He also acknowledged the urgent need for stronger infrastructure to deal with such climate-related emergencies. “We must improve before more lives are lost,” Xia noted.

Meanwhile, Yu Weiguo, a Communist Party leader in the heavily affected Miyun district, also accepted responsibility. He admitted that officials underestimated the intensity of extreme weather events. Yu emphasized that public safety must always be the top priority and not just a slogan. He stated that this disaster was a painful lesson for all involved.

Across Beijing and nearby provinces, the destruction was widespread. Roads were washed away, power outages hit multiple villages, and floodwaters submerged homes. Locals told reporters they were shocked by how quickly the water rose. One villager, Hu Yuefang, said in his 40 years, he had never witnessed such terrifying floods. Even elderly residents claimed they had never seen anything like it.

Although China faces seasonal natural disasters, experts link the growing intensity to climate change. The country is currently the largest emitter of greenhouse gases, which worsen extreme weather conditions. However, China is also investing in clean energy and plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. Authorities now face the challenge of balancing rapid development with environmental safety and public protection.