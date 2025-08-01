Lebanon vows to disarm Hezbollah amid rising pressure

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has firmly declared his determination to disarm Hezbollah and hand over all weapons to the national army. His decision comes amid growing pressure from the United States and continuous Israeli airstrikes. In a recent speech, Aoun emphasized that all armed groups must give up their weapons, and the Lebanese army must have exclusive control over national security.

He stressed the need to restore the state’s authority over the entire country. According to Aoun, politicians must now act decisively to support the military’s monopoly on arms. He said doing so would help regain the international community’s trust and bring stability. Aoun also stated that this move aims to protect Lebanon’s sovereignty and borders, while addressing Hezbollah supporters as a key part of society.

Meanwhile, tensions continue to rise as Israel launched fresh strikes on Thursday, targeting Hezbollah sites in the south and east. The Israeli army claimed it destroyed precision missile manufacturing and storage facilities. Despite a ceasefire in place since November, Israeli attacks have continued. Hezbollah, on the other hand, has not launched any major response.

Earlier, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem criticized disarmament calls as serving Israeli interests. He also accused US envoy Tom Barrack of using threats to influence Lebanese officials. Hezbollah insists that keeping their weapons is necessary for resisting Israeli aggression. However, Lebanon’s government is now pushing back with renewed urgency.

President Aoun revealed that Lebanon has proposed adjustments to a US plan on disarmament and will soon finalize a timeline. A cabinet meeting is scheduled next week to discuss the next steps. Alongside this, Aoun demanded the immediate withdrawal of Israeli troops and the release of Lebanese prisoners still held by Israel.

Lebanon now faces a critical choice between collapse and stability. As the only group to retain weapons after the civil war, Hezbollah’s influence remains strong. However, the government is determined to move forward with disarmament, including Palestinian factions in refugee camps, to ensure long-term peace and national unity.