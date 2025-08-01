US imposes 19% tariff on Pakistani exports

The United States has officially imposed a 19 percent tariff on goods imported from Pakistan, marking a major shift in trade policy between the two countries. Alongside Pakistan, tariffs of 20 percent on Bangladesh and 15 percent on Israel were also announced by the White House. This decision follows weeks of negotiations aimed at avoiding harsher penalties, as Pakistan was initially facing a possible 29 percent tariff.

Despite the new tariff rate, both nations hailed a recent trade deal as a step toward deeper economic collaboration. According to Pakistan’s finance ministry, the agreement focuses on future investments in sectors like energy, IT, cryptocurrency, and mineral resources. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb emphasized that the goal is to strengthen long-term trade and strategic ties, not just reduce tariffs in the short term.

Although the final agreement stopped short of disclosing exact tariff reductions, officials stated that the deal would help lower reciprocal duties on Pakistani exports to the US. Pakistan currently enjoys a $3 billion trade surplus with the US, largely due to its textile exports. Therefore, any shift in trade policy could have significant consequences for the country’s economy and job market.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump highlighted the strategic nature of the partnership by announcing a joint effort to develop Pakistan’s oil reserves. He mentioned on social media that both nations would soon select an oil company to lead this collaboration. This new direction suggests an expanding economic agenda beyond traditional trade goods.

In a broader move, Trump signed an executive order placing tariffs between 10 and 41 percent on dozens of countries. These include 25 percent on Indian exports, 20 percent on Taiwan’s, and 30 percent on South Africa’s products. The White House said the aim is to establish “reciprocal” trade fairness across the board.

While the new 19 percent tariff presents challenges for Pakistani exporters, officials remain optimistic that the trade deal will open doors to investment and innovation. Time will reveal how these changes reshape Pakistan’s role in global trade and its relationship with Washington.