PTI’s top Opp leaders jailed over May 9 riots

A special anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Faislabad sentenced on Thursday top Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders to up to 10 years in prison in cases pertaining to May 9 protests.

Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub, Opposition Leader in Senate Shibli Faraz, Zartaj Gul, MNA Sahibzada Hamid Raza and former MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafiq were among the 108 PTI leaders convicted out of the 185 implicated in the cases while 77 others were acquitted.

Around 60 of those convicted, including Faraz, Ayub, Gul and Raza were sentenced to 10 years in prison each while other convicts were each handed prison terms of three years.

Meanwhile, Fawad Chaudhry was acquitted along with Zain Qureshi, Khayal Kastro, Faizullah Kamoka, Rana Asad Mehmood Khan, Bilal Ashraf Basra, Haroon Rasheed, Amara Rasheed, Sahibzada Hassan Raza, and Kamran Warraich.

Shafiq was absent from court during the hearing and did not appear. He has reportedly gone into hiding to avoid arrest.

Earlier in the day, ATC issued arrest warrants for 50 PTI leaders in connection with various protest-related cases registered at multiple police stations in the federal capital ahead of PTI’s August 5 protest. The warrants were issued by Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain.

The warrants for 41 PTI leaders were issued on Thursday, while arrest warrants for nine others had been issued earlier. The warrants were issued in a case number registered at Karachi Company Police Station.

Prominent names among those facing arrest include former President Arif Alvi, Abdul Qayyum Niazi, Shibli Faraz, Faisal Javed, Salman Akram Raja, Rauf Hassan, Murad Saeed, and Ahmad Niazi.

Arrest warrants have also been issued for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Asad Qaiser, Hammad Azhar, Atif Khan, Shoaib Shaheen, Azam Khan Swati, Omar Ayub, and Sahibzada Hamid Raza.

Other PTI members named in the warrants include Aleema Khanum, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Kanwal Shauzab, Shandana Gulzar, and Sher Afzal Marwat.

Reacting to the development, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said the party will challenge the decision in the high courts.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Gohar said: “We will raise the issue with PTI Founder Imran Khan on the future course of action regarding whether we should return to the parliament or launch a movement.”

He said that the “political cases against PTI members were baseless”, adding that the PTI believed in running the system instead of believing in extremism.

“We do not believe in violence or incitement in politics. Those who have been convicted today do not believe in politics of violence.”

In a post on X, the PTI condemned the sentences in the strongest terms and branded the cases “false, fabricated, and politically motivated”, adding that the opposition leaders in both houses were sentenced to prevent the party’s mass mobilisation on August 5.

“Through this decision, six of our National Assembly members, three Punjab Assembly members and one senator have been sentenced,” the party stated. “This decision is not only a clear violation of the Constitution and the law but also another dark stain on the face of justice.

“The judiciary’s continuous transformation into a rubber stamp at the behest of the state system, issuing such grave verdicts one after another under political pressure without transparent trials, evidence, cross-examination of witnesses, or the right to defence, is a dangerous trend that is completely undermining the credibility of the judicial system,” the statement added.

The PTI added that this is the “first time” opposition leaders in both houses of parliament have been sentenced “solely based on their loyalty to Imran Khan’s political narrative, public representation, and constitutional struggle”.