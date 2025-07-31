Sugar ‘crisis’ turns sour as govt takes control of stock

The government on Thursday launched a crackdown on sugar mills while taking full control of all the stock countrywide amid the ongoing crisis.

According to officials from the food ministry, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) agents have been deployed at all sugar mills to monitor the supply from the warehouses.

Moreover, a “Track and Trace” system has been installed to keep a digital record of the sugar stock movement.

Authorities confirmed that approximately 1.9 million metric tons of sugar have now been shifted from private control to the government oversight.

Earlier, Federal Minister for National Food Security, Rana Tanveer Hussain asserted dismissed reports of a sugar shortage due to exports as a misleading perception.

“Pakistan continued to hold a surplus of the commodity and the government has implemented a system to ensure sugar remains available at officially fixed prices. A perception is being created as if there is a major issue regarding the availability, supply, or pricing of sugar,” the minister said while addressing a press conference. He added that the government has launched a crackdown on hoarders and profiteers, including retailers and even mill owners were being checked, to control manipulation in the market.

Referring to criticism over the government’s initial approval of sugar exports followed by import plans, Rana Tanveer said these narratives ignored historical trends and factual data. Citing records from the past ten years, he explained that sugar exports have traditionally been allowed soon after the crushing season and were occasionally followed by imports-except in one or two years.