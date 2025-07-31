Petrol price cut by Rs7.54 per litre, diesel by Rs1.48

The federal government on Thursday night slashed the price of petrol by Rs7.54 per litre while raising that of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs1.48 per litre for the next fortnight.

In a press release, the Finance Division stated that the price of petrol was set at Rs264.61 per litre and that of HSD at Rs285.83 per litre.

It added that it decided on these new rates “following a review of prevailing international market trends” and upon the recommendations from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and the relevant ministries.

According to informed sources, global oil prices softened slightly over the past fortnight, while the import premium on petrol dropped by nearly one-third – from about $9.70 to $6.75 per barrel – as regional tensions eased.

Separately, OGRA reduced the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs17.7 per kilogramme.

In a notification, OGRA set the new consumer price for an 11.8kg cylinder at Rs2,541.36 for August, compared to Rs2,750.6 last month. The maximum consumer price for LPG per kg was set at Rs215.37.

These prices will go into effect on August 1 (Friday).

The prices “shall be regulated as the maximum LPG price at all levels of the supply chain for indigenous as well as imported LPG”, OGRA said.

The notification also showed that the new producer price for an 11.8kg cylinder stood at Rs2,054.02.

This is the third month in a row where LPG prices have fallen, with an 11.8kg cylinder costing Rs2,892.91 in May, Rs2,838.31 in June and Rs2,750.6 in July.