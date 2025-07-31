Govt terms trade deal with US win-win situation

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday termed the trade deal struck between Pakistan and the United States a “win-win” situation for both countries.

“Today marks the culmination of the journey that we started a few months back,” said Aurangzeb in a video message released by the Ministry off Finance.

The finance minister shared that the authorities on both sides had “a very constructive final round of discussions, which then led to finalising the trade deal.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif termed on Thursday the recently concluded trade deal with the United States as landmark, saying that the agreement will enhance the growing cooperation between the two countries.

“I wish to convey my profound thanks to President Trump for his leadership role in finalization of the historic US-Pakistan trade agreement, successfully concluded by our two sides in Washington, last night,” the PM wrote on his official social media X.

“This landmark deal will enhance our growing cooperation so as to expand the frontiers of our enduring partnership in days to come.