Pakistan enters new orbit with satellite launch to aid disaster response

In a historic leap towards technological self-reliance, Pakistan on Thursday successfully launched its Remote Sensing Satellite from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center (XSLC) in China.

The project is the result of a strategic collaboration between the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC), and MICROSAT China, said a news release issued by SUPARCO.

Equipped with advanced imaging technology, the Remote Sensing Satellite will significantly contribute to urban planning, precision agriculture, disaster management, environmental protection, and food security.

The SUPARCO spokesperson said the satellite is expected to aid in tracking deforestation, glacier recession, and climate change, while also enhancing management of water resources and agricultural land.

“The satellite will also play a crucial role in infrastructure monitoring, mapping transportation networks, and supporting regional planning efforts, particularly in connection with national development projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). It is designed to help identify geohazard risks and provide timely warnings for natural disasters such as floods, earthquakes, and landslides,” he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday congratulated SUPARCO and the entire team of scientists and engineers on the successful launch of Pakistan’s advanced remote sensing satellite, terming it a landmark achievement for the country and a shining example of Pak-China cooperation in the space domain.

In a message posted on his official X account, the Prime Minister wrote: “Heartfelt congratulations to SUPARCO & the entire team on the successful launch of Pakistan’s advanced remote sensing satellite. This achievement showcases the soaring heights of Pakistan-China cooperation, extending beyond borders and into outer space, driven by a shared vision to harness space technology for the betterment of humanity.