SBP-held reserves drop to $14.3bn

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at $ 19,607 million as of July 25, 2025 while the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan were recorded as $ 14,303.9 million. “During the week ended on 25-Jul-2025, SBP reserves decreased by US$ 153 million to US$ 14,303.9 million due to external debt repayments,” the central bank reported on Thursday in its weekly statement on liquid foreign reserves position. Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks also decreased by $ 158 million to $ 5,303.1 million, the forex reserves break up for the period under review depicted. Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on July 18, 2025, were $ 19,917.5 million. Among them the central bank held foreign reserves amounting to $ 14,456.6 million while the commercial banks held $ 5,460.9 million.