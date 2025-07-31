Nawaz, Maryam discuss defense, economic ties with Saudi envoy

The president of Pakistan’s ruling Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, met Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki on Thursday to discuss strengthening bilateral defense, political and economic ties between the two countries, an official of the Punjab government said.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy close defense, economic and diplomatic ties. In recent months, the two countries have sought closer economic cooperation, with Islamabad and Riyadh signing 34 business-to-business agreements last year worth $2.8 billion.

During their meeting, Sharif and the Punjab chief minister conveyed their sincere wishes and respect for Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the public relations officer to the Punjab chief minister said in a message circulated to media.

“The meeting included discussions on matters of mutual interest, economic cooperation, defense partnership, and unity of the Muslim Ummah,” the statement said.

It added that both sides reaffirmed to further strengthen the historic, political, economic and defense ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

“Both sides agreed to expand defense partnership, joint training, intelligence sharing and mutual cooperation,” it said.

The Punjab chief minister said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia’s relationship is based on mutual trust, shared values and long-standing brotherhood.

“Relations with Saudi Arabia are a central pillar of Pakistan’s foreign policy, which continues to grow stronger in political, economic, and other sectors,” she was quoted as saying.

Nawaz said Islamabad is grateful to Saudi Arabia for hosting 2.5 million Pakistani expatriates in the Kingdom.

“Maintaining close and continuous contact with Saudi Arabia at the consular level is a top priority of the Punjab government,” she added.

Apart from being a key regional ally and close business partner, Saudi Arabia also happens to be the largest source of foreign remittances for Pakistan.

These remittances are a lifeline for Pakistan’s cash-strapped economy, playing a critical role in stabilizing foreign exchange reserves and its supporting balance of payments.