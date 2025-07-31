Nawaz, Maryam meet Saudi envoy to boost bilateral ties

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki met with PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to discuss strengthening ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. The meeting focused on expanding cooperation in political, economic, and defense sectors, highlighting the long-standing bond between the two nations.

Both sides expressed a strong commitment to deepening bilateral relations. Discussions included economic partnerships, enhanced defense collaboration, intelligence sharing, and joint military training. Officials also emphasized the importance of unity within the Muslim world and reaffirmed shared strategic goals.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz highlighted the spiritual and emotional significance of Saudi Arabia for all Muslims. She praised the Saudi leadership, calling it a symbol of hope, dignity, and progress for the Islamic world.

Maryam Nawaz further stated that the relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is rooted in mutual trust and historic brotherhood. She described Saudi Arabia as a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy, noting the deep respect Pakistan holds for its Gulf ally.

She also appreciated Saudi Arabia’s efforts for regional peace, especially amid rising tensions with India.