PTI seeks LHC permission for August 5 rally at Minar-e-Pakistan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has filed a petition with the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking permission to hold a political rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on August 5. PTI MPA Imtiaz Mehmood Sheikh submitted the petition, saying the party had already requested a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore. However, the authorities have not yet granted the NOC.

The petitioner asked the court to direct officials to issue the NOC without further delay. He argued that the Constitution protects the right to hold public gatherings. Any delay in permission infringes on political freedoms and democratic rights.

PTI describes the upcoming rally as peaceful and democratic. The party is now awaiting the court’s decision before proceeding with their plans. The Minar-e-Pakistan grounds hold historic significance as a symbol of political expression.

This move comes amid ongoing tensions in the political landscape, with PTI eager to hold the rally as a show of public support. The court’s verdict will be crucial in determining whether the rally can go ahead as planned.

Meanwhile, authorities have been cautious in granting permissions for large political gatherings, citing security concerns. PTI continues to push for its right to organize and express political views through peaceful assembly.