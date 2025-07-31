Gold price drops by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan fell by Rs2,000 per tola on Thursday, following a global drop. The local rate reached Rs353,000 per tola, mirroring international market trends.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10 grams of gold sold for Rs302,641 after a Rs1,714 decline. On Wednesday, prices had slightly risen by Rs300 per tola to Rs355,000.

Internationally, gold fell by $20 per ounce to $3,303 plus a $20 premium. This drop influenced Pakistan’s market rates and highlights the strong link between global and local prices. Investors are watching closely as prices continue to fluctuate amid global uncertainty.

Silver prices also declined by Rs63 per tola, now at Rs3,900.