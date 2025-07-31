FBR drops digital tax on foreign online orders

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has officially withdrawn the digital proceeds tax imposed on goods and services ordered online from abroad, effective July 1, 2025. The rollback also ensures no retrospective application of the tax, easing concerns for shoppers who made purchases before the announcement.

This tax was part of the newly introduced “Digital Presence Proceeds Tax Act 2025,” designed to tax foreign e-commerce platforms like AliExpress, Taobao, and Amazon that sell to Pakistani consumers without a physical presence in Pakistan. Under this law, a 5% tax on the purchase amount was to be collected through banks or online payment gateways. Customs authorities were also empowered to hold packages until tax payments were confirmed.

The government had introduced these measures last month to regulate and generate revenue from cross-border online shopping, which had raised prices and created delays for Pakistani consumers. However, following feedback and concerns, the FBR’s recent notification exempts items ordered by individuals or entities already taxed under existing laws.

This decision provides immediate relief to Pakistani online shoppers by removing the extra financial burden and prevents disruptions in the delivery of imported goods. It also highlights the ongoing challenge of balancing tax enforcement with consumer convenience in the growing e-commerce sector.