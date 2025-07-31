Malik Ahmad Bhachar loses post after 10-year jail sentence

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly has officially declared the seat of Opposition Leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar vacant after his recent conviction by an anti-terrorism court in a May 9, 2023 protest case.

According to a notification issued on Thursday, Bhachar can no longer serve as the leader of the opposition following his sentencing. The deputy opposition leader will take over responsibilities until the opposition elects a new leader in the upcoming assembly session.

On July 22, the anti-terrorism court in Sargodha sentenced Bhachar and 31 other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers to 10 years in prison. The verdict came in a case registered at Mianwali’s Musa Khel police station, linked to violent protests following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The convicted group includes PTI members of national and provincial assemblies, including former MNA Bilal Ejaz and MNA Ahmad Chattha. Charges against them include inciting violence, arson, and damaging public property.

Bhachar called the court’s decision “unjust and politically motivated.” He told Dawn News that he would challenge the ruling in the Lahore High Court, claiming due process was ignored in a case built on political grounds.