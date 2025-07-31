Aurangzeb: US trade deal a ‘win-win’ for Pakistan

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has called the newly finalised Pakistan-US trade deal a “win-win” for both nations, stressing that it goes beyond trade to include key investment opportunities. He made the remarks on Thursday in a video message after concluding talks in Washington, D.C.

The agreement was finalised during a high-level meeting between Aurangzeb and US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, alongside US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer. Also present were Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Rizwan Saeed Sheikh and Commerce Secretary Jawad Paul.

Aurangzeb said the agreement marked the successful end of months of dialogue. He praised the efforts of Pakistan’s economic team and the private sector for helping shape the deal. “This isn’t just about trade,” he noted, “We are focusing equally on investment and strategic cooperation.”

He revealed that the two sides discussed specific opportunities in energy, minerals, IT, and emerging sectors. The deal builds on a recent announcement by US President Donald Trump, who said the US and Pakistan would collaborate to develop Pakistan’s vast oil reserves. Trump added that a leading oil company would soon be selected for the partnership.

The trade agreement also comes in the context of an earlier threat of a 29% tariff on Pakistani exports to the US, announced in April. That tariff was suspended during negotiations. In 2024, bilateral goods trade was valued at $7.3 billion, with the US holding a $3 billion trade deficit with Pakistan.

Aurangzeb concluded by reaffirming that this deal opens a new chapter in Pakistan-US economic ties and positions Pakistan to benefit from deeper access to US markets and long-term investments.