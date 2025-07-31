India’s aggressive policies undermine regional peace: Tarar warns

Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar warned on Thursday that India’s hostile policies are endangering peace and stability across South Asia. Addressing a policy dialogue on regional security, Tarar accused India of spreading terrorism and intensifying tensions through provocative rhetoric and actions.

He pointed specifically to India’s narrative around the 2019 Pulwama attack, which New Delhi blamed on Pakistan. Tarar rejected the accusation as politically motivated and said it disregarded Pakistan’s consistent sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. “Pakistan has lost over 90,000 lives in its war on terror and has always advocated peaceful solutions,” he said.

The minister highlighted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had publicly offered an impartial investigation into the Pulwama incident during a speech at the Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul. However, Tarar noted that India showed no interest in cooperation, choosing instead to escalate its aggressive stance. He also claimed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s weakening domestic position was fueling these confrontational tactics.

In addition, Tarar condemned what he called India’s attempts to “weaponize water” by undermining cross-border water treaties. He said Pakistan had even invited international journalists to visit the areas India had cited in its claims to prove their baselessness.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office also strongly rejected India’s recent remarks in parliament related to the so-called “Operation Sindoor.” In an official statement, the FO accused Indian leaders of distorting facts, glorifying aggression, and exploiting false narratives for political gain. The spokesperson warned that such provocations threaten not only bilateral ties but also wider regional peace.