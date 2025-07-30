NDMA warns of urban flooding, GLOF risk amid monsoon rains

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued nationwide impact-based weather alerts amid intensifying monsoon activity, warning of heightened risks of urban flooding, glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), and landslides across vulnerable regions.

Citizens are strongly urged to adopt precautionary measures and avoid unnecessary travel during the forecast period, which spans through July 31 to August 3.

According to NDMA’s National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC), weak monsoon currents are penetrating upper and central Pakistan and are likely to intensify further under the influence of a westerly wave. This system poses significant hazards, particularly in urban and low-lying areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Urban flooding is forecast in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Khushab, Narowal, and other cities, with sudden nullah swellings expected in northeastern Punjab, especially Bein, Basanter, and Deg Nullah. Citizens residing in these flood-prone areas are advised to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel during intense weather. Rapid water level rises in streams, nullahs, and rivers can pose serious life-threatening risks, especially to those living near their banks or on hilly slopes.

Meanwhile, widespread rainfall is also expected in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Mansehra, Battagram, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Kohat, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan and surrounding areas. These areas may experience localized urban and low-lying area flooding. There is also an increased risk of landslides and flash floods in hilly areas, along with the possibility of strong winds and thunderstorms which could knock down weak trees and power lines, causing short-term power outages. Rain and dust may also reduce visibility, increasing the likelihood of road accidents.

At the same time, a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) alert remains in place for the glaciated regions of Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where a combination of heavy rainfall and recent heat-induced glacier melt is likely to trigger GLOFs and flash floods until August 3.

Vulnerable valleys include Badswat, Hinarchi, Tersat, Hundur, Darkut, Ishkomen, Shisper, Reshun, Brep, Booni, Sardar Gol, and Arkari. These areas are at heightened risk of sudden downstream flooding, landslides, damage to roads and power infrastructure, and disruption of access to remote areas.

NDMA advises all relevant provincial and district administrations to ensure the operational readiness of flood response teams, clear drainage systems, and make necessary arrangements for possible evacuation and rescue operations. Tourists and travelers are strongly advised to avoid high-altitude and glacial regions of GB and KP during the forecast period.

NDMA is closely monitoring the evolving situation through NEOC and remains in constant coordination with provincial and district disaster management authorities to ensure a timely and coordinated response. Citizens are encouraged to stay updated through official channels and download the “Pak NDMA Disaster Alert” mobile application for real-time alerts and guidelines.