India’s political protest hands Pakistan WCL final ticket

Pakistan Champions have advanced to the final of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) after India pulled out of their scheduled semifinal. The match was set for Thursday at Edgbaston Cricket Ground. Indian media reported that the decision was linked to political sensitivities after the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

The Indian Champions, led by Shikhar Dhawan, refused to play Pakistan due to what they described as “prevailing geopolitical tensions.” Other star players like Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, and Harbhajan Singh were also part of the squad. This marks the second time in the tournament India refused to face Pakistan.

India had previously withdrawn from a group-stage clash against Pakistan, which was then canceled. Under WCL rules, Pakistan now qualifies directly for the final. The team has remained unbeaten and dominated the group stage, showcasing strong performances across all departments.

India vs Pakistan – WCL Semi-Final We applaud Team India @India_Champions for their outstanding performance in the World Championship of Legends, you’ve made the nation proud. However, the upcoming semi-final against Pakistan is not just another game, Terror and cricket cannot… — Nishant Pitti (@nishantpitti) July 30, 2025

In response to the growing tension, Nishant Pitti, co-founder of tournament sponsor EaseMyTrip, also withdrew support from the fixture. Posting on X, he wrote, “Some things are bigger than sport. Nation first, business later.” His statement drew mixed reactions on social media.

The withdrawal has disappointed many cricket fans hoping for a classic Pakistan-India encounter. However, Pakistan Champions now head to the final with strong momentum and focus. Their likely opponents will be decided in the second semifinal, adding more anticipation to the tournament’s climax.