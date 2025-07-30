Trump announces 25% tariff on Indian imports from august 1

US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that a 25% tariff will be imposed on goods imported from India starting August 1. He also mentioned that India will face an additional but unspecified penalty on the same date, although he did not share further details about it.

Trump explained the move by criticizing India’s high tariff rates and strict trade barriers. He said India’s trade policies are among the toughest in the world, which has limited fair business between the two nations. Despite calling India a friend, he said their trade behavior needs to change.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that India has some of the most “obnoxious” non-monetary trade restrictions. He also claimed that the country has been difficult to trade with because of its protectionist policies and limited market access for foreign goods.

Trump further criticized India’s defense and energy relations with Russia. He pointed out that India continues to buy most of its military equipment from Russia and remains one of Russia’s largest energy buyers, along with China. He said such actions are concerning given the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The announcement could strain economic ties between the two countries, especially as both nations have previously expressed interest in strengthening their strategic partnership. However, this latest move suggests increasing tension over trade and global alliances.

India has not yet officially responded to the tariff decision. Global markets and policymakers are watching closely, as the new tariffs could impact several industries and trade routes between the US and India.