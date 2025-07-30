Heavy rainstorms in North China kill 10 in bus accident

Ten people have died after a bus went missing on Sunday in Shanxi province, northern China, amid heavy rainstorms, state media reported Wednesday. The bus was traveling in the city of Datong when it disappeared. Rescue teams have recovered ten bodies so far and continue searching for four more passengers still missing.

The severe weather has caused widespread damage across northern China this week. Dozens of roads have been closed, many villages have lost electricity, and numerous homes have been flooded due to relentless downpours. The official Xinhua news agency reported that the region has faced extreme challenges in the wake of these storms.

Overall, the rainstorms and flooding have killed at least 48 people and forced tens of thousands to evacuate their homes. In Beijing, 30 deaths have been recorded, with Miyun, a northeastern suburb, suffering the highest casualties. The capital and surrounding areas continue to struggle with the aftermath of the flooding.

In Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing, a landslide in a village claimed eight lives, while four people remain missing, according to state broadcaster CCTV. The natural disasters highlight the vulnerability of the region to extreme weather events, especially during the summer months.

China experiences frequent natural disasters, including heavy rains and landslides in some areas, while others face intense heat. Experts say climate change, driven by greenhouse gas emissions, is making such extreme weather more common and severe.

Despite being the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, China is also a leader in renewable energy development. The country has set an ambitious goal to become carbon-neutral by 2060, aiming to reduce the impact of climate change and prevent future disasters.