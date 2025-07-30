Alizeh Shah files defamation case against Minsa Malik

The ongoing feud between Pakistani actresses Alizeh Shah and Minsa Malik has escalated. Alizeh Shah has now filed a defamation lawsuit against Minsa Malik, accusing her of spreading false information and damaging her public reputation.

According to the legal complaint, Minsa Malik allegedly defamed Alizeh by making false claims and misleading the public. The lawsuit states that these actions harmed Alizeh’s image and credibility within the entertainment industry and among fans. In response, Alizeh shared legal notice screenshots on Instagram, demanding a public apology within 48 hours.

The notice accuses Minsa Malik of using fake videos to damage Alizeh’s reputation, using offensive language, and even physically assaulting her. Alizeh claims that the actress slapped her during a past incident, which triggered her own response. The legal team demands that Minsa remove all defamatory content from social media and issue a formal apology.

The dispute reportedly began during a drama shoot three years ago. Alizeh previously alleged that Minsa hit her without reason, prompting a reaction. She also claimed Minsa later filed a false police report, leveled fake accusations, and used industry connections to threaten her.

Alizeh has since claimed that Minsa continues to harass her with threats, including death threats through unknown phone numbers. She said this pattern of intimidation has persisted since the original incident, raising serious concerns about her safety and well-being.