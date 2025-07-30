Senate by-election in KP tomorrow as PPP candidate withdraws

A Senate by-election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is set to take place tomorrow to fill the seat left vacant after the. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has designated Jirga Hall as the official polling station for the election.

In a major development, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Raheela Bibi has withdrawn from the race in favor of the PML-N candidate. This decision may affect the vote distribution among remaining candidates.

According to the ECP, a total of nine candidates are contesting the by-election. Among them, six are independent female candidates supported by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), while one candidate represents Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

Independent candidates include Sameera Shams, Saima Khalid, Mishal Azam, Momina Khalid, and Mehtab Zafar. The presence of multiple female contestants indicates active political participation by women in the province.

The ECP has confirmed that voting will be held through secret balloting. Additionally, mobile phones will not be allowed inside the polling station to ensure transparency and maintain secrecy during the voting process.

This Senate seat had become vacant following the resignation of Sania Nishtar, a member of PTI. The by-election will determine who takes over the role for the remainder of the term.