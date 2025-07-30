Sindh sets minimum monthly wage at Rs40,000

The Sindh government has officially increased the minimum monthly wage for unskilled laborers to Rs40,000. A notification issued on July 30 confirms that the new wage structure applies across the province, to both registered and unregistered industrial and commercial institutions.

Sindh Labour Minister Shahid Thahim shared further wage details in a statement. Semi-skilled workers will earn Rs41,380, skilled workers Rs49,628, and highly skilled workers Rs51,745 per month. The changes take effect retroactively from July 1, 2025.

Thahim emphasized that both male and female workers must be paid equally. He said the wage increase is meant to counter the pressure of inflation and help working families meet basic expenses with dignity. “This step is not just economic; it’s about respect and equality for the workforce,” he added.

The move comes as pressure grows from civil society. Just a day earlier, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) urged the government to set the minimum wage at Rs75,000. During a program in Hyderabad, speakers argued that the current figure falls short of covering food, education, healthcare, and rent for a family of five.

The event, part of HRCP’s “Right to a Living Wage” campaign, featured a documentary and speeches by labor rights activists. They called for stronger enforcement of labor laws and broader policy changes to uplift Pakistan’s workforce, especially in the face of rising economic hardship.