Global campaign marks world day against human trafficking

The world is observing the World Day against Human Trafficking today to raise awareness, support victims, and demand stricter actions against traffickers. In Pakistan, this day holds deep relevance as many young people continue to fall prey to false promises of overseas jobs and safety. These victims are often led into life-threatening journeys through dangerous, illegal routes.

Sadly, in recent years, hundreds of Pakistani youths have drowned while trying to reach Europe by sea. Human traffickers exploit their desperation and dreams, sending them on overcrowded boats with little chance of survival. These tragedies highlight the urgent need for stronger action and public education on the risks of illegal migration.

Experts believe the government must move beyond speeches and fully enforce the Smuggling of Migrants Act 2018. They also emphasize launching awareness campaigns across schools, colleges, and rural areas to protect vulnerable youth. Without concrete steps, human trafficking will continue to destroy countless lives and families.

Moreover, families are encouraged to verify all overseas employment offers before making decisions. Many victims report being misled by fake agents who charge heavy fees and vanish after sending them off. Thus, staying informed and cautious is the first line of defense against trafficking networks.

On this global awareness day, rights activists call for shared responsibility among communities, law enforcement, and policymakers. Only through united efforts can we break the cycle of exploitation and ensure that no more lives are lost to false hope and criminal deception.