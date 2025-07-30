Trump may skip G20 in South Africa over policy disputes

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump has announced he may not attend the upcoming G20 summit in South Africa this November, citing strong disagreements with the country’s domestic and foreign policies. He hinted at sending a representative instead, saying, “I’ve had a lot of problems with South Africa.”

Trump criticized South Africa’s approach to land reform and its recent legal action against Israel at the International Court of Justice. He accused South Africa of promoting “very bad policies” and questioned its position in global affairs. These tensions follow a February executive order cutting U.S. financial aid to South Africa.

Relations worsened after South Africa accused Israel of genocide in its Gaza offensive. Trump strongly opposes this case, calling it damaging to U.S. allies. The war has drawn global attention, with Israel facing war crimes allegations while claiming self-defense following a Hamas attack in October 2023.

In May, Trump confronted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at a White House meeting, repeating controversial claims of white genocide and illegal land seizures. Ramaphosa has rejected these accusations and defended South Africa’s land reform efforts as lawful and aimed at correcting historical injustice.

Earlier this year, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also skipped a G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in South Africa. Washington’s criticism has extended to South Africa’s Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) policies, which aim to reduce inequality but remain a point of disagreement with the U.S.

Despite the tensions, Ramaphosa has urged Trump to attend the G20 summit, stressing the importance of U.S. participation in global discussions. However, Trump’s recent remarks suggest a further diplomatic rift may be forming ahead of the high-level gathering.