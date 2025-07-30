KYIV – At least 25 people were killed in Russian airstrikes across Ukraine just hours after Moscow claimed it wanted peace. The attacks included a deadly prison strike and multiple drone assaults, drawing global condemnation. Victims included civilians, a pregnant woman, and 16 inmates in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky strongly condemned the attack on the Bilenke prison, calling it a deliberate strike on civilians. The facility, housing 274 prisoners, was hit by four glide bombs, leaving 43 injured. Ukraine stated there were no Russian prisoners at the site, while Russia denied targeting civilians.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump, during a visit to Scotland, shortened his deadline for Russia to end the war from 50 days to just 10–12 days. Trump said he was losing interest in negotiating with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as the violence continued despite prior hopes for peace.

In another attack, a hospital in Kamyanske, Dnipropetrovsk, was targeted, injuring 22 people. Zelensky confirmed that three people were killed, including 23-year-old Diana, a pregnant woman. Additional strikes in Kharkiv killed six, while Russia claimed further advances in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said Putin is prolonging the war and rejecting ceasefire efforts. He urged the West to strengthen sanctions against Moscow to pressure the Kremlin into ending its campaign. Kyiv insists only economic pain will stop Russian aggression.

Despite claiming a desire for peace, Russia’s military has continued its summer offensive, making gains in previously calmer areas. Tuesday’s prison attack occurred on the third anniversary of a deadly strike on another detention center in Olenivka, further escalating tensions between Kyiv and Moscow.