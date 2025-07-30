PM Shehbaz convenes federal cabinet meeting today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a federal cabinet meeting today (Wednesday) at 3:00pm. The meeting will be held at the Prime Minister’s Office in Islamabad and will be chaired by the prime minister himself.

Sources revealed that the cabinet will review the country’s current political and economic conditions. The participants will also be presented with a detailed report on the recent monsoon rains and their impact across the country.

In addition, the meeting will include a briefing on recent developments in Pakistan’s trade relations with the United States. Discussions will focus on tariffs and other matters of mutual economic interest.

One of the major items on the agenda is the approval of Pakistan’s first Artificial Intelligence policy. The policy is expected to guide future developments in AI across key sectors such as education, industry, and governance.

Moreover, the cabinet is set to approve several other important matters listed on the agenda. These approvals aim to support ongoing reforms and strengthen administrative decision-making at the federal level.

This meeting comes at a crucial time when the government is dealing with pressing economic challenges and preparing to launch new technology-driven initiatives. More details will be shared following the official briefing after the session.