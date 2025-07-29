Trump remarks on India conflict adds to Modi’s pain: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that Pakistan and China were moving forward on new avenues of development, with full coordination underway for the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He emphasized that bilateral ties between the two countries were stronger than ever and continued to serve as a cornerstone for regional growth and cooperation. He added that efforts were also underway to rebuild and strengthen relations with the United States.

He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Pak Business Express Train at Lahore Railway Station. Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi, Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar, and senior railway officials were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the transformation of Lahore Railway Station, saying that Pakistan Railways was undergoing a visible and positive change. He praised the Pak Business Express for offering modern, European-style travel facilities not just for the elite, but also for the common man. The train, he noted, featured a digitized ticketing system, modern passenger lounges, and upgraded reception facilities.

Shehbaz Sharif lauded Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi for reviving the railway system, calling it a long-awaited dream now becoming a reality. “This is only the beginning,” he said. “Such services will soon be expanded to other cities. We must continue working day and night to reform institutions and drive national progress,” he said.

The Prime Minister stressed that the nation’s future lies in hard work and integrity. “With sincerity and determination, even the most difficult goals can be achieved,” he said, promising to recognize and celebrate the Railways Minister’s performance.

He also acknowledged the efforts of former Railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique during the PDM government, noting his contributions in land recovery and infrastructure improvements.

Touching on national defence, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the nation on what he termed a “clear victory” in recent Pak-India war, stating that the armed forces displayed bravery, skill, and technological excellence in defeating the enemy. “Pakistan gave India a historic defeat, and the world witnessed our military capabilities,” he said. He added that Pakistan’s growing military strength had elevated the country’s global standing.

He also referenced U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that the U.S. helped prevent a full-scale war between Pakistan and India. “Every time he says this, Modi’s wounds are reopened,” the Prime Minister remarked.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to national security, he said, the country’s nuclear assets were the guarantors of peace and no adversary could dare challenge its sovereignty.

Discussing the economy, PM Shehbaz Sharif said the country had made gains on the economic front as well, citing a visible decline in inflation. He described the improvement in economic indicators as a result of collective effort and teamwork, expressing confidence that further progress would follow.

Earlier, the Prime Minister toured various sections of the Lahore Railway Station, including the newly upgraded passenger lounge and reception desk. He later inspected the coaches of the Pak Business Express, which would operate between Lahore and Karachi, completing the journey in approximately 18.5 hours.