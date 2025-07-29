‘PAKISTAN READY FOR COMPOSITE TALKS WITH INDIA’: Palestinian question test case for world, Dar tells UN moot

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday said the Israel-Palestine question was a “test case” for the United Nations and the world as he addressed a high-level conference on the two-state solution in New York.

Dar was addressing a rescheduled global conference on “The Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution” at the United Nations headquarters.

The three-day moot, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, comes amid renewed international efforts calling for an end to Israel’s bombardment of Gaza ongoing for over 660 days, with France announcing it will formally recognise the State of Palestine.

“The Palestinian question is a test case for the United Nations and the world. Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering and principled support for the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination, including their right to a viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine, based on the pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital,” Dar told the conference.

“It is high time for credible and enforceable international action,” he stressed, according to a transcript posted on X by Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the UN.

During his speech, Dar urged the conference to “ensure universal recognition of the State of Palestine and its full UN membership”, welcoming France’s decision in that regard.

The deputy premier highlighted: “Today, Gaza is a graveyard of international law and humanitarian principles.

On the sidelines of the UN conference, Dar met with Palestinian PM Mohammad Mustafa and held a “detailed exchange on the grave situation in Gaza and Occupied Palestinian Territory”.

Dar also met with Bangladesh’s Foreign Adviser Md. Touhid Hossain on the sidelines of the conference, which the FO noted was their fourth meeting since October 2024.

“The two leaders reviewed bilateral ties, reaffirmed commitment to deepen political, economic and cultural cooperation, as well as boost connectivity and people-to-people exchanges,” the FO said on X.

“Both agreed to undertake high-level visits in the near future,” it said, adding that the two diplomats also expressed their concern over the “grave humanitarian crisis and ongoing Israeli aggression” in Gaza.

Separately, Pakistan on Tuesday once again extended the olive branch to arch-rival India and has offered composite dialogue with New Delhi to settle outstanding issues between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

The latest offer was extended by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. Addressing a news conference in New York, he stated that the dialogue would not be limited to terrorism, stressing that Pakistan has been one of the biggest victims of terrorism.

Dar also noted that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism during a recent meeting.

The deputy prime minister further elaborated that during the bilateral meeting with Rubio, the longstanding Jammu and Kashmir dispute was also discussed.

He underscored that permanent peace in the region is not possible without a resolution of the Kashmir issue, recalling that US President Donald Trump had raised the matter multiple times.

Speaking on the Indus Waters Treaty, the foreign minister said Islamabad’s stance is clear: the treaty is binding, and no single party can unilaterally terminate or amend it. He reiterated earlier warnings by the country’s leadership that any attempt to divert or block Pakistan’s share of water would be unacceptable.