PTI rejects reports of Imran stopping sons from visiting Pakistan

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has denied media reports suggesting that party founder Imran Khan barred his sons from travelling to Pakistan, calling such claims factually incorrect and taken out of context.

The party’s central secretary for information, Sheikh Waqas Akram, dismissed the reports on Tuesday, terming them misleading and urged journalists, particularly those reporting from Adiala Jail, to refrain from selectively quoting the former prime minister.

“The news circulating in the media regarding Imran Khan’s children is completely false. Khan has not at all prevented his children from coming to Pakistan,” said Akram in a post on X.

“There should be no doubt that Imran Khan’s children will come to Pakistan; only the date remains to be decided,” he added, stating that Khan’s sons had already informed their father of their plans and did not seek his permission.

Separately, the Supreme Court on Tuesday reconstituted the bench set to hear the bail appeals of PTI founder Imran Khan related to the May 9 incidents. A new bench will take up the matter on August 12.

The newly formed three-member bench will be headed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and will include Justice Shafi Siddiqui and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

The hearing, which was previously delayed due to a request by lawyer Salman Safdar, has now been rescheduled to August 12.

Earlier, the apex court postponed the hearing on the bail pleas Imran Khan in cases related to the May 9 incidents, following a request from his defense counsel Salman Safdar.

A two-member bench headed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi took up Imran Khan’s appeals against the Lahore High Court’s rejection of his post-arrest bail.

At the outset of the proceedings, the chief justice noted that a request for adjournment had been submitted.

Advocate Salman Akram Raja informed the court that Salman Safdar is currently out of the country and requested the court to grant a new hearing date for next week and issue immediate notices to all parties.

The Supreme Court, however, denied the request for an early date and notices, adjourning the hearing until August 12.

Imran Khan had filed the post-arrest bail petitions through his counsel after the Lahore High Court dismissed his bail applications in the May 9 cases.