Indian Opp dares Modi to rebut Trump’s Pak-India truce claim

Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi launched a fierce attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government over US President Donald Trump’s claim that five Indian fighter jets were shot down during clashes with Pakistan.

Speaking during a session of the Lok Sabha, Gandhi issued a bold challenge to Indian prime minister: “If Modi has the courage, let him say in this House that Trump lied. Say that there was no ceasefire and no Indian jets were downed.”

He added: “If Modi has the courage of Indira Gandhi, he should stand up and speak the truth.”

Gandhi’s remarks came after President Trump confirmed that five Indian aircraft were downed and credited himself 28 times for brokering ceasefires between India and Pakistan.

The controversy comes amid intense debate in India’s Lok Sabha over “Operation Sandor”, where the opposition continues to slam the government for misleading the nation and its military.

Adding weight to the opposition’s charge, Congress MP Amarinder Singh presented photographic evidence of what he said was the wreckage of a downed Rafale fighter jet.

Singh told the House he personally visited the crash site near Bhisiana Air Force Station in Punjab, where he saw the tail section of an aircraft marked BS001, a Rafale identifier.

Singh also revealed that one person was killed and nine were injured in the incident. He criticised the government for sending the air force into combat with “hands tied,” and accused Air Marshal A.K. Bharti of misleading the public by claiming an “unknown aircraft” had crashed, despite privately admitting the loss.

The incident occurred during retaliatory strikes by the Pakistan Air Force on the night of May 6-7, which brought down six Indian aircraft, including Rafales.

This was later backed by French authorities and reinforced by Trump’s public statement confirming five losses.