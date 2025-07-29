Angioplasty services launched in district hospitals of Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, fulfilling her promise of expanding cardiac care across Punjab, has announced the launch of angioplasty services in government hospitals at the district level.

As part of this major healthcare initiative, catheterization labs (cath labs) will be established in 16 districts across the province to ensure timely treatment for patients suffering from heart diseases. The selected districts include Attock, Jhelum, Mianwali, Kasur, Jhang, Vehari, Bahawalnagar, Layyah, Toba Tek Singh, Sheikhupura, Khanewal, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, and Hafizabad, said a handout issued on Tuesday.

CM Maryam Nawaz said that the deployment of qualified doctors and staff for these cath labs has already begun. She said, “We will ensure the appointment of the best interventional cardiologists, those holding FCPS, MD, or American Board of Cardiology certifications, at the District Headquarters Hospitals (DHQs).” She added that experienced cardiology medical officers and nurses will also be assigned to these facilities, along with trained catheter lab technologists and medical imaging professionals to ensure comprehensive care.

The CM further directed the DHQ hospitals to engage top-tier cardiologists, while the Directorate General Health Services Punjab has initiated the recruitment process for cardiologists, medical officers, nurses, and technologists. “With the establishment of catheter labs in the districts, heart patients will no longer need to travel to major cities for procedures like angioplasty,” said CM Maryam Nawaz. “This initiative will provide immediate relief and access to life-saving treatment at the local level.”

She said the government is committed to equipping every district cath lab with modern technology and well-trained staff. “Every patient will be provided with the best treatment at their doorstep,” she added.