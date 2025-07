President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned the 18th session of the National Assembly on Monday, August 4, at 5:00 PM. According to National Assembly press release, the session has been called in exercise of the powers vested under Article 54(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

