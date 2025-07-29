CM awards teaching licenses to 646 successful candidates

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has stated that he respects his teachers just as much as he respects his parents because they shaped his future and enabled him to compete effectively in his field and emphasised that teachers must earn this kind of respect by providing proper education to their students.”

He further urged all citizens to honour their teachers and to satiate their thirst for knowledge through reverence for these educators, emphasising that such respect must be earned by delivering quality education to students.”

This he said, while speaking at the ceremony of awarding teaching licenses to successful candidates organised by the Education department here at CM House on Tuesday. The ceremony was attended by Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah, Minister of Livestock Mohammad Ali Malkan, Secretary (School Education Zahid Abbasi, diplomats, MPAs, educationists – Shahzad Raoi of Zindagi Trust, members of civil society,

Mr Shah expressed profound gratitude to all stakeholders, including teachers, officials, and development partners, for their unwavering commitment to educational excellence in the region. He reaffirmed his government of Sindh’s dedication to quality education, highlighting that quality education begins with quality teachers.

The Chief Minister stated, “Sindh allocates the highest budget to education among all provinces,” and emphasised the need to double or even increase educational expenditure significantly to provide proper education. He noted, “To increase this spending, we must generate more resources; it is not possible otherwise.”

Mr Shah recalled that three years ago, the idea of issuing teaching licenses was proposed by Sardar Shah. He mentioned, “It was said that licenses should be given to those who are shaping our future,” describing this initiative as a vital step toward ensuring competency and accountability within the teaching profession.

During the ceremony, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah awarded teaching licenses to 646 successful candidates, including 297 JEST and 195 preservice licenses. He highlighted that only 646 out of 4,000 candidates passed the test, which reflects a low success rate of about 16 per cent. He remarked, “We have a lot of work to do to improve education standards.”

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to introducing highly qualified educators through the Sindh Teacher Education Development Authority (STEDA).

Moreover, he raised concerns over millions of children being out of school and stressed the need to assess the quality of education provided to those who are enrolled. He questioned, “How can we prepare children to live a good life in a competitive world?”

In addressing the long-term decline in educational quality, Murad Shah pointed out, “The education system has gradually deteriorated over the past 40 or 50 years.” He reminisced about a time when primary schools provided excellent education and noted the disparity in teacher appointments based on merit.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the existing challenges, stating, “If all children attend school, we’ll utilise all the resources to support them.” He also addressed local grievances regarding the hiring process, illustrating the need for fairness in educational opportunities.

Looking ahead, Murad Shah expressed aspirations to expand the Teaching License initiative to private institutions and early childhood education sectors. He reassured stakeholders of the government’s commitment to overcoming logistical hurdles and extending the policy’s reach.

Mr Shah celebrated this milestone as a proud moment for Sindh, encouraging all education stakeholders to view this not as an endpoint, but the beginning of a new era in teaching professionalism. He concluded with a hopeful vision that licensed teachers will inspire the next generation and contribute to a bright future for Sindh.

Addressing the ceremony, Minister of Education Sardar Shah said that today marks a joyful day for him, as a dream envisioned three years ago has now become a reality. “Change is welcomed, but it is essential that it is effective,” the minister emphasised.

The minister highlighted that the implementation of teaching licences would bring significant improvements to the education system. Referring to misconceptions, he noted that some individuals believed the licences were akin to weapon permits for teachers. “Initially, we recruited teachers without licences as running schools was our priority,” he explained.

Moving forward, all newly recruited teachers will undergo training before being issued licences. Only licensed teachers will be appointed in future recruitments, he confirmed.

“Teaching should be viewed not merely as a job but as a service and a responsibility,” stressed Minister Sardar Shah. He further remarked that trained teachers are crucial for preparing the next generation.

“I see myself not just as the Minister of Education, but as an administrator of education, making decisions under the guidance of educational experts,” concluded Sardar Shah.

Those who spoke on the occasion were Secretary Education Zahid Abbasi, Dr Sajid Ali of Aga Khan University, Shahzad Raoi, STEDA Executive Director Rasool Bux Shah.