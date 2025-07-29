LG minister orders survey of 740 dilapidated buildings across Sindh

Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani has directed the immediate completion of the survey of 740 dilapidated and dangerous buildings across the province. He emphasised urgent measures for the rehabilitation of residents displaced from 59 vacated buildings and instructed the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) to prepare a comprehensive plan within a week for their long-term resettlement.

He announced that in the next session of the committee, one member from each parliamentary party in Sindh Assembly would be specially invited to the meeting to receive a complete briefing on the steps taken by the provincial government so far for these affected buildings and their residents. The committee, after its upcoming meeting, will submit its report and recommendations to the Sindh Chief Minister, urging immediate action on the matter.

The minister expressed these views while chairing the third important meeting of the committee formed to address dangerous buildings and illegal constructions across the province, held on Tuesday at the Karachi Commissioner’s Office.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Additional Chief Secretary (Local Government) Waseem Shamshad, Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi, Sindh Building Control Authority DG Shahmeer Bhutto, ABAD Chairman Hassan Bakhshi, Vice Chairman Syed Afzal Hameed, Senior Vice Chairman of Pakistan Engineering Council Sarosh H. Lodi, member of Pakistan Council of Architects and Town Planners Architect Syed Arif Shah, Faryal Sikandar, South Deputy Commissioner Javed Khoso, Lyari Municipal Commissioner Hammad N.D. Khan, and others.

During the meeting, the Karachi Commissioner presented a report on the previous session, while South Deputy Commissioner Javed Khoso informed that a re-survey of unsafe buildings in Lyari and Saddar zones had commenced and a complete status report on all 59 vacated buildings and their affected residents had been compiled.

Saeed Ghani directed the prompt completion of the survey of all unsafe buildings and instructed ABAD to submit within a week its long-term recommendations on whether the vacated structures should be reconstructed or replaced with other solutions. He also called for expediting surveys of all dangerous buildings beyond the existing 740 identified ones.

He further announced that members from every parliamentary party in the Sindh Assembly would be invited to the next meeting and would be fully briefed on the committee’s actions. After that meeting, the committee will prepare and submit its preliminary report to the Chief Minister to ensure implementation of its recommendations.

The minister instructed the SBCA chief and South Deputy Commissioner to submit to the judiciary a factual report on the seven buildings whose re-survey had been ordered by the courts, along with measures taken for the residents’ rehabilitation. He also directed the DG SBCA to prepare legislative proposals to curb illegal constructions and present a draft law at the next meeting, stressing that legislation must be completed at the earliest to ensure the permanent elimination of illegal constructions in the province.

During the session, Senior Architect Syed Arif Shah briefed the committee on the Pakistan Council of Architects’ progress, including notification of inspection forms, subcommittee meetings in DC Keamari, and test-fit surveys for SBCA training. He emphasised continuing training and workshops to enhance inspectors’ skills in this field.

Saeed Ghani appreciated these efforts, highlighting the need for government and private institutions to work together to ensure swift and effective measures to safeguard human lives.