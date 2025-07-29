Federal ombudsman’s team visits passport office to inspect facilities

Member In charge Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Karachi and coordinator for Sindh, Amir Ahmed Shaikh, Tuesday, directed the officers concerned to provide better facilities to citizens at the passport offices across the province.

Amir Ahmed Shaikh issued the directives during a visit of Directorate General Immigration and Passports Karachi along with FOS Grievance Commissioner Moula Bukhsh Shaikh, Consultant Media Taqi Muhammad Soomro and Director Rashid Ahmed Shaikh.

The federal ombudsman team received briefing on the working and performance of the directorate general, inspected different sections of the office and interacted with people present in the office. He also issued instructions, on the spot, for resolution of issues raised by the applicants.

The member in charge, at the occasion, said that Karachi is the largest city of Pakistan with millions of population and the services of immigration and passport should be accessible to residents of every area of the metropolis.

He instructed to activate more bank counters to facilitate the applicants in payment of fees and suggested to promote use of digital systems for payment of fees so that applicants would be able to pay the fees with convenience.

Amir Ahmed Shaikh, also directed to set up a facilitation desk at the regional office to guide people about complete procedure and documentary and other requirements for the passport.

He stressed on starting an awareness campaign to sensitize the people about newly introduced initiatives like E-Passport to enable the citizens to avail the modern facilities.

Director Immigration and Passport Saeed Ahmed briefed the meeting about functions and responsibilities of the regional office and informed that Directorate General South supervises the regional offices and Passport Processing Centers of Sindh province and coordinates with Security Printing Corporation.

He informed that following the decision of establishment of passport offices in all districts of the country, offices and centers were set up across all the districts of Sindh. Sindh government has provided land for construction of dedicated buildings of 13 Regional Passport Offices in different districts of the province and efforts were underway to start construction work on the buildings, he added.