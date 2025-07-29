DISCOs should introduce prepaid metering system, advises Memon

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that resolutions have been presented against K-Electric, HESCO, and SEPCO in every session of the assembly, but unfortunately, the authorities of the concerned institutions do not even pay heed to them. Addressing the Sindh Assembly session, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh government has initiated the provision of solar systems for citizens living in extreme temperatures reaching fifty degrees Celsius. However, he emphasized that this is not a permanent solution. A long-term and sustainable resolution to the electricity crisis must be found, as this country belongs to all of us. Sharjeel Inam Memon suggested that electricity distribution companies should introduce a prepaid metering system, as it would not only help address consumer complaints but also curb issues such as electricity theft. He stated clearly that either the companies should install prepaid meters or end the practice of collective punishment of the public. He emphasized that institutions like K-Electric, HESCO, and SEPCO must adopt an effective mechanism that enables electricity to be provided to consumers on an individual basis. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that once everyone has a prepaid connection, there will be no room for complaints. He strongly appealed to the federal government, the Prime Minister, and other relevant authorities to put an end to the collective punishment of entire cities or areas in the name of electricity defaulters, as a consumer who pays bills regularly should not be treated the same as those who steal electricity. Sharjeel Inam Memon asserted that the prepaid meter system is the only solution to end the electricity crisis and ensure transparent distribution.