Karachi illegal parking fee collectors in hot water

Following the announcement of free parking across the city by Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, and subsequent directives from the Honorable Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has launched a comprehensive operation to eliminate illegal parking fee collection.

To ensure the provision of free parking and address public complaints effectively, Mayor Murtaza Wahab instructed immediate and strict implementation in the city. Acting on these directions, City Warden Department has remained vigilant and committed to enforcement.

Since the launch of the initiative, three FIRs have been registered in connection with illegal parking fee collection:

Kharadar Police Station (July 10): Action was taken following citizen complaints.

Bahadurabad Police Station (July 28): FIR lodged after a successful raid by the City Wardens.

Boat Basin Police Station (July 29): Culprits were caught red-handed; illegal parking slips and collected money were recovered and submitted to the police.

Mayor Karachi has urged citizens not to pay any parking charges and to report such incidents to the KMC Helpline 1339. He also directed the City Warden Department to deploy teams at designated free parking locations and conduct regular patrolling to ensure strict compliance.

“KMC is fully committed to providing free parking as per the announced policy,” said Daniyal Siyal, spokesperson of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.