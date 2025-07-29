KMC to cancel over 320 irregular leased plots in Orangi Township project

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has initiated the cancellation of over 320 illegally leased plots in the Orangi Township Project, following directives issued by Mayor Karachi, Murtaza Wahab. An internal investigation was ordered by the mayor after receiving complaints regarding suspicious allotments. The inquiry revealed that during the tenure of then Project Director Rizwan Khan, a significant number of plots were leased without following due process. Shockingly, in 2019, 26 plots were allotted to a single individual, while a total of 180 plots were found to be issued to members of the same family and close associates. Current Project Director Faisal Rizvi submitted a report, identifying over 500 irregular allotments in total – including 180 previously identified and 320 more discovered in the latest phase. The process of cancellation has been initiated, and related cases have been forwarded to the Director General Anti-Corruption Sindh for appropriate legal action. KMC reaffirms its commitment to transparency and accountability in land management and has vowed strict action against all involved in fraudulent practices.