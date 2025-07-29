Gandapur surrenders to court, arrest warrants cancelled

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur surrendered before a local court in Islamabad in connection with a case related to alleged possession of alcohol and illegal weapons.

The court withdrew his arrest warrants and show-cause notice for the surety after his appearance.

Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan Chishti cancelled the arrest warrants against Gandapur during a hearing at the Bhara Kahu police station case. The court also withdrew the notice issued to his surety.

Gandapur’s lawyer, Raja Zahoor-ul-Hassan, appeared before the court and informed the judge that Gandapur would comply with the court’s previous order and surrender. The judge allowed some time, and the court session was paused until Gandapur arrived.

During the break, security at the judicial complex was increased. When the hearing resumed, Gandapur entered the courtroom and formally surrendered. The court then cancelled both the arrest warrants and the show-cause notice issued to his guarantor.

Gandapur’s counsel stated they would not record a statement under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code at this stage. He requested the court to first hear arguments on the acquittal plea already filed. The judge agreed and asked him to begin the arguments.

However, the lawyer said he needed at least five hours to present the arguments and requested five days for preparation. He also asked for a revised questionnaire under Section 342 so that both the statement and arguments could be submitted together. The judge assured the lawyer that the questionnaire would be provided by 3 PM.

During the hearing, Gandapur addressed the court and explained that he could not attend the previous hearing on July 21 due to his involvement in the Senate elections, as he was also a voter. The judge reminded him that an option to record his statement online was available. Gandapur replied that he had tried to appear online, but there was a network issue on the court’s end.

The court allowed Gandapur to leave and paused the proceedings again. Later, the judge adjourned the hearing until Thursday, July 31.

Following the hearing, the court issued a written order in the case. The two-page order noted that Gandapur is the sitting Chief Minister and often occupied with official responsibilities, which may hinder his court appearances. Taking this into account, the court exercised leniency and cancelled both the arrest warrants and the notice to the surety.

The court directed Gandapur to ensure regular attendance during the trial. It also noted that arguments on the acquittal plea could not be heard earlier due to his absence. The hearing on the acquittal request will now take place on July 31, and Gandapur’s presence has been declared mandatory.

The court also approved the defence’s request for a fresh copy of the questionnaire under Section 342.