Rubina Ashraf calls Alizeh Shah ‘zero in acting’

A past TV clip of veteran actress and director Rubina Ashraf criticizing young actress Alizeh Shah has gone viral online. In the resurfaced video, Rubina bluntly calls Alizeh “zero in acting” while discussing her performances with other guests on a TV show.

The show, which aired several months ago, featured fellow actors Atiqa Odho and Nadia Jamil, who also commented on Alizeh’s acting. However, Rubina’s remarks stood out due to their harsh tone. She claimed that Alizeh only deserves credit for her makeup, not her acting.

Rubina stated that any strong scenes in Alizeh’s dramas or telefilms were due to the writers and directors, not her performance. She added that Alizeh uses the same makeup style in every project, implying a lack of range in both her look and acting skills.

She further remarked that the days of relying on makeup to perform are long gone. “Now, you actually have to act,” Rubina said, again calling Alizeh “an egg” in terms of acting talent—a phrase used in Urdu to suggest complete lack of skill.

Following the viral video, Rubina Ashraf faced criticism on social media. Many users said senior actors should support and encourage juniors, not publicly shame them. While some agreed with her critique, others found her tone unnecessarily harsh and dismissive.