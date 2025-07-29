PM hands Rs5m cheque to fighter Shahzaib Rind’s father

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif fulfilled a long-standing promise by handing over a cheque of Rs5 million to the father of MMA champion Shahzaib Rind. The meeting took place in Islamabad, where the prime minister praised Rind’s achievements and extended his best wishes for future competitions. The move came after Shahzaib publicly criticised the government for not delivering on its promises.

Khair Muhammad, Father of MMA Fighter Shahzaib Rind receives a cheque of Rs. 5 Million from Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. pic.twitter.com/iQMSakLwrT — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) July 29, 2025

Shahzaib had earlier revealed in a now-deleted social media post that he was promised Rs5 million and Rs80 million in training support after his international win. However, he claimed he received no official response from the government for over 1.5 years, despite multiple attempts to follow up. His post sparked public attention and calls for accountability.

Dear Shahzeb, @RindhShahzaib There seems to be some miscommunication. We sincerely apologise for this unjustified delay, sportsmen like you are our real heroes and we value your achievements. You have brought great honour to the country and made us all proud. The Prime Minister… — Attaullah Tarar (@TararAttaullah) July 26, 2025

In response to the public backlash, Federal Minister Attaullah Tarar issued an apology and admitted the delay was due to a miscommunication. He assured that the prime minister had taken serious notice of the issue and instructed immediate action. Tarar also emphasized that such negligence toward national heroes should never happen again.

Thank you for your kind message and acknowledgment. I truly appreciate the Prime Minister’s attention to this matter and his commitment to supporting athletes like myself. Representing Pakistan on the world stage is an honour, and I will always give my all for our country.… https://t.co/rfSXiT33Vv — Shahzaib “KING” Rind (@RindhShahzaib) July 27, 2025

Shahzaib Rind, a proud athlete from Balochistan, made history by winning the Karate Combat KC-49 Light Heavyweight Championship in Singapore in 2024. He remained undefeated in the tournament and became the first Pakistani to claim a major global martial arts title. His victory against Brazil’s Luiz Victor Rocha brought global recognition to Pakistan.

Despite the delay from the federal government, Shahzaib thanked leaders like Sarfraz Bugti, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, and DHA Quetta for their consistent support. Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari and CM Bugti had awarded him Rs100 million in recognition of his efforts. Shahzaib expressed his appreciation for the prime minister’s recent gesture and hoped for continued support for Pakistani athletes.