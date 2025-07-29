Islamabad to launch digital vehicle cards for easy access

The Excise and Taxation Department in Islamabad has announced plans to issue digital vehicle cards for all vehicles registered in the capital. This move is part of the government’s push toward digital modernization and aims to make vehicle ownership easier and more efficient for the public. Previously, vehicle data was maintained through physical books and smart cards.

Now, vehicle owners will be able to store their digital card in their mobile wallet, removing the need to carry any physical documents. According to officials, the new digital system is currently in its initial phase and will be expanded gradually. This upgrade will help users access their vehicle information anywhere at any time.

Moreover, the digital card will be integrated with Islamabad’s digital parking plazas, allowing vehicle owners to pay parking fees directly from their mobile devices. This step is expected to improve convenience and reduce manual ticketing issues. It will also support smart city initiatives by reducing paper use and improving data tracking.

In addition to parking payments, the digital card will also store important vehicle details like traffic challan history and registration data. This centralized access to information will help both users and traffic authorities manage records more efficiently. The department believes this will also help reduce cases of fake documentation.

Director Excise Bilal Azam shared that the department continues to embrace innovation to improve public services. In the next phase, the vehicle ownership transfer process will also become fully digital. Users will be able to verify biometrics and complete ownership transfers from home, eliminating the need to visit the excise office.

This digital shift is expected to reduce public hassle, prevent long queues, and bring transparency to vehicle documentation in Islamabad.