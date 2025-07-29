Sindh schools to hire only trained, certified teachers

In a major step toward improving the quality of education, Sindh’s Education Minister Sardar Ali Shah announced that only licensed teachers will be appointed for all future school positions across the province.

Speaking at a special ceremony at the Chief Minister House in Karachi, Shah said, “The dream I envisioned three years ago has now come true.” The event saw 619 newly qualified teachers receive their teaching licenses and formal appointment certificates. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was present as the chief guest.

The minister highlighted that the introduction of teaching licenses marks a major shift from past practices. Previously, untrained or unlicensed teachers were hired to keep schools running, especially in rural and underserved areas. “Now we’re ensuring that only trained professionals enter our classrooms,” Shah stated.

He clarified that early reactions to the license plan were mixed. “Some people thought we were distributing arms licenses,” he joked, “but now everyone understands that these licenses are for those truly dedicated to teaching.” The teaching licenses follow standardized training and evaluation, designed to ensure every teacher is equipped to meet modern educational challenges.

Minister Shah also urged teachers to treat their role as a public service, not just employment. “Teaching is nation-building,” he said. “Our children deserve educators who are qualified, committed, and capable.” He added that more reforms, including teacher training programs and performance evaluations, are in the pipeline.

The initiative is part of broader education sector reforms in Sindh, which include a record budget allocation of Rs613 billion and the establishment of 500 non-formal education centers. These efforts aim to address out-of-school children and improve literacy and learning outcomes across the province.