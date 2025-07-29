TikTok launches new tool to curb flood misinformation

TikTok has introduced a new search guide to help users in Pakistan access accurate and verified information during the ongoing monsoon flood season. This initiative is part of TikTok’s broader effort to reduce misinformation, especially during natural disasters. The guide aims to ensure users stay informed through reliable and official sources.

When users search for flood-related content on TikTok, a visible banner now appears, urging them to verify information. This banner links users directly to trusted platforms, helping them avoid misleading or false content. It’s a move designed to prioritize user safety during emergencies.

The guide connects users with Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), offering real-time updates about the flood situation. By accessing NDMA updates, users can stay informed about weather alerts, emergency protocols, and safety instructions issued by the government.

In addition to local information, TikTok’s guide also links to its Safety Center and Tragic Event Support page. These resources provide help to users emotionally affected by disasters, including tips for coping and steps for responsible content sharing. It also encourages users to report harmful or distressing content.

Moreover, the Tragic Event Support guide explains what qualifies as a tragic event, such as natural disasters, personal loss, or large-scale emergencies. It offers mental health support, encouraging users to take care of themselves and others during difficult times. This new guide strengthens TikTok’s commitment to user well-being during crises.