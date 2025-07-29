James Cameron plans animated expansion for ‘avatar’ universe

James Cameron has revealed exciting plans to expand the Avatar universe through animation. In a recent interview with Empire magazine, the director shared that he is in discussions with Disney to create an animated anthology series based on the world of Avatar. He explained that the series would explore unexpected stories set within Pandora’s universe.

Cameron said he wants to focus on unique angles that haven’t been shown in the films. For example, he hinted at episodes exploring the first expedition to Pandora or untold backstories of familiar characters. He believes this approach will add depth and richness to the existing Avatar storyline.

The filmmaker also mentioned that he is considering an animated feature film alongside the series. He took inspiration from The Animatrix, a well-known animated spinoff of The Matrix, for how it added detail and expanded its world creatively. Cameron said this model could work well for Avatar.

Although the project is still in its early stages, Cameron said they are actively gathering stories and looking for the right talent. “I’ve got to find the boutique filmmakers, the animators, that want to do it,” he stated. He emphasized the importance of finding creators who understand the essence of the Avatar world.

With multiple Avatar sequels already in production, this animated addition could bring new life and variety to the franchise. Fans can expect more layered storytelling and imaginative visuals as Cameron continues building the ever-evolving world of Pandora.